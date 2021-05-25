Public Health England (PHE) has been tracking the spread of the B.1.617.2 mutation – which originated in India – by testing positive Covid-19 cases across the country for an S-gene.

The gene is not present in the dominant Kent variant, which was responsible for a surge in cases over the winter, but is present in other variants of concern, including those from India.

PA wire/PA images

Scientists have determined that the vast majority of the S-gene specimens identified across England in May are the Indian variant.

PHE identified one positive case of the S-gene in Portsmouth between May 2 and 14.

The majority of areas in England have reported at least one case.

The data shows 6,729 S-gene positive cases were recorded in England between the start of March and May 11 – up from 4,363 by May 5.

Of these, 408 (6 per cent) were in the South East – the sixth largest proportion of England's nine regions, but well behind the north west, where there are almost 3,000.

PHE analysis suggests that of a national sample of 1,192 positive S-gene specimens, 93 per cent were found to be the B.1.617.2 Indian mutation.

The data comes as a separate PHE study found both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were highly effective against the Indian strain after a second dose.

However, the same study found they were only 33 per cent effective three weeks after the first dose.

In Southampton three positive cases of the S-gene were detected between May 8 and 14.

