All over-18s in England have been eligible to book a Covid vaccination since mid-June 2021.

Data from NHS England shows 154,572 people aged 18 and over in Portsmouth had received a first dose of the vaccine by June 5 – at least 81.4 per cent of those in the area, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Pharmacist Richard Harrison with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York, as ten further mass vaccination centres opened in England with more than a million over-80s invited to receive their coronavirus jab. Picture date: Monday January 18, 2021.

But it means roughly 18.6 per cent remain unvaccinated.

The news comes amid amid a surge of Covid-19 infections, with top scientists warning the UK will enters its latest infection wave this month.

Speaking during a briefing by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), Professor Christina Pagel said: ‘The new wave is now starting.’

She added: ‘We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won’t be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can’t count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.’

It comes as Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen for the first time in two months, new data has revealed.

The jump is likely caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).