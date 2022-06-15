All over-18s in England have been eligible to book a Covid vaccination since mid-June 2021.
Data from NHS England shows 154,572 people aged 18 and over in Portsmouth had received a first dose of the vaccine by June 5 – at least 81.4 per cent of those in the area, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.
But it means roughly 18.6 per cent remain unvaccinated.
The news comes amid amid a surge of Covid-19 infections, with top scientists warning the UK will enters its latest infection wave this month.
Speaking during a briefing by the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), Professor Christina Pagel said: ‘The new wave is now starting.’
She added: ‘We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won’t be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can’t count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.’
It comes as Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen for the first time in two months, new data has revealed.
The jump is likely caused by increases in cases compatible with the original Omicron variant BA.1 and the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
A total of 989,800 people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up from 953,900 the previous week.