Southampton has highest number of Delta variant Covid cases in Hampshire - here's how many in Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Basingstoke, East Hampshire, Eastleigh, Gosport, Fareham, Hart, Havant, Rushmoor, Test Valley, Isle of Wight and New Forest
The latest figures show how many cases of the Delta variant have been found in Portsmouth and Hampshire
Data from Public Health England shows how many confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India, have been found in each lower tier local authorities across the area.
A total of 111,157 cases have been confirmed across the country, up 35,204 – according to the PHE figures released on June 25.
It comes after the end of lockdown was delayed from June 21 to July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant.
See how many confirmed cases of the Delta variant there have been where you live in Hampshire.
Authorities are listed from lowest to highest number of cases.