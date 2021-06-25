Data from Public Health England shows how many confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India, have been found in each lower tier local authorities across the area.

A total of 111,157 cases have been confirmed across the country, up 35,204 – according to the PHE figures released on June 25.

SEE ALSO: Here is the latest number of coronavirus cases where you live

It comes after the end of lockdown was delayed from June 21 to July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant.

See how many confirmed cases of the Delta variant there have been where you live in Hampshire.

Authorities are listed from lowest to highest number of cases.

1. Isle of Wight - 24 According to PHE there have been 24 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the Isle of Wight as of June 25. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Gosport - 42 According to PHE there have been 42 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Gosport as of June 25. Photo: Shaun Roster Buy photo

3. Fareham - 54 According to PHE there have been 54 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Fareham as of June 25. Photo: Melanie Leininger Buy photo

4. Havant - 63 According to PHE there have been 63 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Havant as of June 25. Photo: Melanie Leininger Buy photo