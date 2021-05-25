Hampshire County Council announced that additional community testing will take place after a small number of cases of the Indian variant were confirmed in North Harts.

The testing will take place in the Hart District, Rushmoor Borough and Surrey border from tomorrow until Wednesday, June 2.

Surge testing to take place in Hampshire this week. Picture: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP

Residents who are living or working in the following postcodes are invited to book PCR tests:

- GU11

- GU12

- GU51

- GU52

The postcodes include Aldershot, Farnborough, Fleet and the surrounding areas.

The surge testing is only for people without symptoms of coronavirus.

Anyone aged from 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or carer. Tests are not offered to any child aged under 12 years.

The following mobile testing units will be open from 8am to 8pm every day:

- Hart District Council car park, Fleet, GU51 4AE

- Napier Gardens, Farnborough, GU11 2JH

- High Street multi-story car park, Wellington Avenue, Aldershot, GU11 1SD

- Blackwater and Hawley Leisure Centre, Camberley, GU17 9BW is open from 8am to 6pm.

All four sites are accessible as drive-through or walk-up.

In a statement on its website, Hampshire County Council said: ‘Those taking part will be notified of their result – whether positive or negative for coronavirus – by NHS Test and Trace.

‘All positive results will be sent for further analysis and genome-sequencing to determine which strain of the virus they may have.

‘Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should not take part in this initiative but continue to attend their local testing site.’

