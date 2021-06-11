Data from Public Health England shows which lower tier local authorities have had confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first identified in India.

A total of 6,959 cases have been confirmed across the country, up 3,535 – according to the PHE figures released on June 11.

It comes as the government is set to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the final stage of easing lockdown restrictions on June 21.

The Prime Minister is set to make an announcement on the latest step in the roadmap on Monday.

See which parts of Hampshire have had confirmed cases of the Delta variant – and how many have been identified so far in our gallery below.

Authorities are listed from no cases to the ones with the highest number of cases.

East Hampshire According to PHE there have not been any confirmed cases of the Delta variant in East Hampshire

Gosport According to PHE there has not been confirmed cases of Delta variant in Gosport.

Havant According to PHE there has not been a confirmed case of the Delta variant in Havant yet.