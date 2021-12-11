Boris Johnson has come under increasing pressure to act amid claims a festive bash was thrown at Number 10 on December 18 – in breach of nationwide lockdown rules.

The prime minister has since ordered an investigation into the claims and told MPs he was ‘furious’ about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.

Speaking to the nation in a press conference, Mr Johnson apologised for the offence caused by the leaked video but insisted he had been repeatedly assured ‘there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken’ on December 18.

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press conference in London's Downing Street after ministers met to consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. Picture date: Wednesday December 8, 2021.

Last night, Downing Street announced it was axing any plans for a Christmas party this year amid fears about the Omicron variant of the virus.

Now figures from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard have revealed that three people in Portsmouth died on that date last year. There were also 108 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the area that same day.

Meanwhile, in Havant, six people lost their lives, as 489 positive Covid-19 infections were recorded.

Elsewhere, one person in Fareham died, with 39 more diagnosed as being infected with Covid. Nobody in Gosport died but 139 people contracted coronavirus.

The PM’s intervention followed a week of official insistence that no party took place when London was under Tier 3 restrictions – despite reports staff drank alcohol and exchanged Secret Santa gifts.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Mr Johnson’s apology raises more questions than answers as he had been ‘caught red-handed’.

He added: ‘Millions of people now think the prime minister was taking them for fools, that they were lied to. They are right aren’t they?’

Mr Johnson's adviser and former press secretary Allegra Stratton emotionally resigned after leaked footage showed her laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.

The video from No 10’s £2.6m press briefing room, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on ‘Friday’ – the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

At this time, coronavirus restrictions were being reintroduced across many parts of the UK ahead of Christmas amid fears over the emergence of the 'Delta' variant.

Portsmouth was in the most strict tier of lockdown restrictions at the time.

Mr Johnson agreed that any evidence uncovered about parties in Downing Street would be handed over to police.

Statistics published by the National Police Chiefs' Council reveal a total of 161 fixed penalty notices were issued by Hampshire Police for breaches of Covid-19-related laws between November 17 and December 20 last year.

