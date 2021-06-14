Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 6pm today.

According to reports the final easing of lockdown, which will see all restrictions lifted and the reopening of nightclubs, is set to be delayed by four weeks.

It comes as cases of the Delta variant continue to spread across the country.

Boris Johnson will make an update on easing of lockdown today. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Portsmouth’s infection rate is now 27.9, up from 24.7 the week before.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance at the press conference.

However despite it appearing as if the full lifting of lockdown will be delayed, some measures will be lifted this month.

Health minister Edward Argar suggested that England’s restrictions on weddings are set to be eased, as he said couples waiting to wed are 'very much’ in the mind of Boris Johnson at the moment.

‘There will be a lot of couples who planned, hoped, to do it, put a line through it, done it again and rescheduled again,’ he told Sky News.

‘Not only does that cost money, but emotionally that is incredibly difficult for couples who want to have their special day and want to get married.

‘Again, I’m not going to pre-empt what the Prime Minister will say later, but I know that weddings and people in that particular situation will be very much in his mind at the moment, it’s one of the things he has been looking at.’

