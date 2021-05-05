Total of 100 Covid deaths now recorded in Portsmouth care homes

In the latest figures from the Care Quality Commission there was one more Covid death in city care homes between April 24 and 30, bringing the total to 100 since records began on April 10, 2020.

However, this was the only Covid-linked death in care homes across the county that week, with none recorded in the Hampshire County Council area or in Southampton.

Between April 17 and 23 there were two in the Hampshire County Council area.

And the week prior (April 10 to 16) was the first seven-day period in 2021 where there had been no Covid deaths in Hampshire care homes at all.

It matches a national trend where weekly Covid deaths in care homes have been decreasing. Between April 24 and 30 there were 19 across England.

In total there have now been 953 coronavirus deaths in care homes in the Hampshire County Council area, 100 in Portsmouth and 104 in Southampton since records began.

There have been 29,110 across England.

At Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham the total number of Covid deaths now stands at 911.

