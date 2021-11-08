Unvaccinated mums-to-be urged to attend Covid jab information sessions in Portsmouth

As the number of pregnant women being admitted into hospital with Covid-19 has risen, Solent NHS Trust set up a point of contact for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

One of these, at St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth, is being run by clinical lead Rebecca Ananin.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Ananin (47), Clinical Lead at the Solent NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Cooter (011121)

Speaking to The News she said: ‘We are completely aware it’s an anxious time for mums. I want them to know the vaccine is safe.

‘More than 100,000 expectant mums have been vaccinated in the UK with no cause for concern and no abnormalities found. We know more about it now.

‘We know in the third trimester it is unsafe for women if they catch Covid. One in five Covid patients in intensive care units in the UK are pregnant women.

‘That’s why we set up clinics across our different sites on the Isle of Wight, Oakley Road and at St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth a month ago.

‘The idea is pregnant women can come and get information and advice – and the vaccine if they decide they then want it.

‘It’s important they have all the information out there to then make a decision.

SEE ALSO: New Covid cases across Hampshire

‘So far the sessions have been good. Everyone who came in anxious has walked away feeling a lot happier.

‘I think the biggest fear for these women was the possibility of it causing miscarriage or abnormalities. But enough woman have had the vaccine now and there’s ben enough research to show that isn’t the case.’

It comes as The News reported on Havant mum Louise Read who almost died due to Covid-19 during childbirth this year.

If anyone is interested in attending a session contact their community midwife to be referred to St James’.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron