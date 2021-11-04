A total of 1,180 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,527 on Wednesday, 1,122 on Tuesday, 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday and 1,443 last Thursday.

A total of 37,269 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 4.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 4 shows nationally there were 214 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,395 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 4.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,971

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,960

Gosport

Total cases: 10,523

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,426.9

Havant

Total cases: 15,227

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,052.5

Fareham

Total cases: 12,358

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,622.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,064

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,741.8

Winchester

Total cases: 13,880

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,022.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,212

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,370.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,739

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,351.7

Hart

Total cases: 11,573

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,856.6

New Forest

Total cases: 16,697

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,294.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,716

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,531.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,359

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,291.8

Southampton

Total cases: 34,036

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,459.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,651

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,998.9

