1,180 new Covid cases confirmed on November 4 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,180 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,527 on Wednesday, 1,122 on Tuesday, 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday and 1,443 last Thursday.
A total of 37,269 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 4.
Data released on November 4 shows nationally there were 214 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,395 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,971
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,960
Gosport
Total cases: 10,523
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,426.9
Havant
Total cases: 15,227
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,052.5
Fareham
Total cases: 12,358
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,622.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,064
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,741.8
Winchester
Total cases: 13,880
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,022.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,212
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,370.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,739
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,351.7
Hart
Total cases: 11,573
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,856.6
New Forest
Total cases: 16,697
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,294.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,716
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,531.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,359
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,291.8
Southampton
Total cases: 34,036
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,459.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,651
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,998.9
