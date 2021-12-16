Data from NHS England has revealed the areas with the most unvaccinated people. Picture: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Vaccine passports: These are the neighbourhoods with the fewest people jabbed against Covid in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham

THOUSANDS of people in Portsmouth and the surrounding area are still un-jabbed as vaccine passports are introduced.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:49 pm

The unvaccinated will now need to provide negative tests to enter nightclubs, concerts and sports venues under new rules.

Vaccine passports were passed through Parliament on Tuesday, despite a large Conservative revolt.

People in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass to prove their vaccination status, or a recent negative test, to enter nightclubs and venues with large crowds.

Over the past week, lateral flow tests were unavailable for home delivery on the Government website.

Data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have yet to receive a first dose.

It is estimated that 26,392 people in Portsmouth have not been vaccinated as of December 5, as well as 9,553 residents in Gosport, 11,462 in Havant and 7,075 in Fareham.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

The proportion of vaccine uptake in each neighbourhood varies.

Here are the areas with the most unvaccinated people in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham.

Scroll through to see where the most unvaccinated are.

1. Fareham Town & Cams Hill, Fareham - 12

In Fareham Town & Cams Hill, 1,246 people are unvaccinated. This represents 13.1 per cent of the over-12 population. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

2. Fareham Fort, Fareham - 11

In Fareham Fort, 1,301 people are unvaccinated. This represents 19.2 per cent of the over-12 population. Picture: Paul Jacobs.

3. Priddy's Hard & Brockhurst East, Gosport - 10

In Priddy's Hard & Brockhurst East, 1,410 people are unvaccinated. This represents 18.2 per cent of the over-12 population. Picture: Alison Treacher.

4. Stockheath Common, Havant

In Stockheath Common, 1,469 people are unvaccinated. This represents 18.7 per cent of the over-12 population. Picture: Google Street View

