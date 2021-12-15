Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of an imminent ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases.

Neighbourhoods which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9.

This was a seven per cent increase in cases last week.

At a regional level, the south east has the highest infection rates in the UK.

There are 650 positive cases per 100,000 people.

The government has published new statistics for Covid-19 rates as of December 9, which show the areas with the fastest rising infections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham with the biggest rise in case-rates in the past week.

They are in order from the lowest to the highest rates.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Emsworth, Havant Emsworth had 1008.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37.8 per cent from the week before. Picture: Chris Moorhouse. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. West Leigh, Havant West Leigh had 1241.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 38.1 per cent from the week before. Picture: Sarah Standing. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. Landport, Portsmouth Landport had 600.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 44.1 per cent from the week before. Picture: Google Street View. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Rowner, Gosport Rowner had 771.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 46.2 per cent from the week before. Picture: Harcourt Developments. Photo: Harcourt Developments Photo Sales