Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of an imminent ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases.
Neighbourhoods which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.
Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9.
This was a seven per cent increase in cases last week.
At a regional level, the south east has the highest infection rates in the UK.
There are 650 positive cases per 100,000 people.
The government has published new statistics for Covid-19 rates as of December 9, which show the areas with the fastest rising infections.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham with the biggest rise in case-rates in the past week.
They are in order from the lowest to the highest rates.