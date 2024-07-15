Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Portsmouth GP surgery has reached a milestone moment as the building work progresses to the roof.

Solent NHS Trust

The Solent NHS Trust is celebrating Highclere Medical Centre in Northern Road, Cosham, reaching ‘topping out’ as construction work reaches the roof. Members of the trust, alongside architects for the building and GPs that will be based there, attended a ceremony where they signed the steelworks to mark the occasion.

Nicola Burnett, chief finance officer and director of estates for the trust attended the event. She said: “Highclere Medical Centre has been a long time in the making, with lots of obstacles along the way, so to see it through from concept to where we are today is fantastic.

“This project is one we can truly hold up in terms of partnership working; right from the start, everyone has pulled together to make this much-needed new healthcare unit a reality. I am confident it will be of huge benefit to the people of this part of Portsmouth.”

Jonathan Gough, Managing Director of contractors Building Integrated Services (BIS), said: “It is a great achievement to have reached this stage in the project. Highclere is a challenging site, but the building is going up well. We are very proud to be helping to deliver such an important facility for the NHS and the local community.”