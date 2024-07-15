New Portsmouth GP surgery reaches milestone as building work progresses at Cosham's Highclere Medical Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Solent NHS Trust is celebrating Highclere Medical Centre in Northern Road, Cosham, reaching ‘topping out’ as construction work reaches the roof. Members of the trust, alongside architects for the building and GPs that will be based there, attended a ceremony where they signed the steelworks to mark the occasion.
Nicola Burnett, chief finance officer and director of estates for the trust attended the event. She said: “Highclere Medical Centre has been a long time in the making, with lots of obstacles along the way, so to see it through from concept to where we are today is fantastic.
“This project is one we can truly hold up in terms of partnership working; right from the start, everyone has pulled together to make this much-needed new healthcare unit a reality. I am confident it will be of huge benefit to the people of this part of Portsmouth.”
Work started on the site in October 2023 and when completed it will have six consulting rooms, three treatment rooms and admin space. The building will also boast a bright and welcoming entrance and waiting area. The trust is hoping that it will receive its first patients in early 2025.
Jonathan Gough, Managing Director of contractors Building Integrated Services (BIS), said: “It is a great achievement to have reached this stage in the project. Highclere is a challenging site, but the building is going up well. We are very proud to be helping to deliver such an important facility for the NHS and the local community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.