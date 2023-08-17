Lee and Lan Ong, who run the Hampshire Beauty Clinic in Leigh Park, have expanded their business and opened a new branch in Portsmouth. The pair officially opened the Hampshire Health and Beauty Clinic in Albert Road, Southsea with a ceremony attended by Portsmouth lord mayor councillor Tom Coles and lady mayoress Nikki Coles.

The grand opening was also a fundraising venture for the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity. A total of £1,126.70 was raised with help from local businesses, friends and family and members of the Portsmouth Viatnamese community. A festive mood was created with a traditional “lion dance”, a popular Asian ceremony for business openings, and with a charity raffle.

The grand opening ceremony attended by Portsmouth's lord mayor and lady mayoress.

Lee Ong said: “It was a spectacular event that went very well, not only the lord mayor of Portsmouth was there but also the mayor of Havant, Rosy Raines.They both did a mesmerising speech and poem, which made the event extra special, and we were all delighted with their presence. We’re really grateful for the lord mayor opening it up and hopefully the hospital gets something good out of that which they can use for their facilities.

The business offers services such as semi-permanent make-up, microblading, microshading, skin tag removal, skin tightening solutions and body contouring – with the addition of osteopathy at its new venue. The business aims to help people fell more confident about themselves through its treatments. Mr and Mrs Ong said they have previously run charity events to help children in Vietnam.

Lan Ong added: “I would like to say thank you to all the local businesses along Albert Road and Highland Road and businesses in Havant who donated lots of vouchers to the charity raffles. Especially, thanks to our close neighbours Herbie and Southsea Cycles - and to the Vietnamese community who supported us a lot.

Lan also said she has been chosen to represent the UK on behalf of the Vietnamese embassy at an event later this year recognising business success among Vietnamese women living in Europe.