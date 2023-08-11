New family run Moroccan restaurant Zaytoona opens up in Marmion Road in Southsea
Zaytoona, which is located in Marmion Road, opened up at the end of June and the Arabbetou family is dedicated to bringing a taste of their heritage to the city.
The family has transformed the restaurant from Catalan Barcelona Tapas bar to a traditional Moroccan restaurant and locals have certainly been impressed with what they have to offer.
Eissa, the general manager, said: “We use very nice ingredients and herbs. We get all of the herbs and spices from Marrakesh, they come all the way down here and we are trying to integrate something new into Southsea, what people want and what they deserve also.
“All happy customers, they are loving the food.
"There are so many possibilities that we can offer Southsea and since we’ve opened, which is about five weeks, and we have already had returning customers, which is great.
"We always give our heart to the service. We want to make sure that when people talk about Zaytoona it’s all happy and positive.
"We bought it from the previous owner and we have done it up, added a few bits of decoration – slowly slowly we’ll bring more things from Marrakesh so it’s going to be even more homely.”
This is the first business that the family has opened and they pride themselves on producing quality traditional dishes that are fresh, organic and low cost and the chef behind the tasty meals is Moroccan.
The general manager also said that they work hard to make sure that people can enjoy an evening out without breaking the bank.
Since opening up, the restaurant has been fully booked Fridays and Saturdays and the Arabbetou family are extremely pleased with the progress that they are making already.
The menu has a range of delicious things including grilled seabass, lamb tagine, tiger prawn cous cous, zaalouk, chicken shaslik, Moroccan salad and much more.