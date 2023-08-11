Zaytoona Moroccan Restaurant officially opened in Marmion Road, Southsea, on June 30, 2023. Pictured is: The Arabbetou family (l-r) Sammy, Hakem, Yuniss, Hamoody, Zainab and Eissa. Picture: Sarah Standing (110823-7715)

The family has transformed the restaurant from Catalan Barcelona Tapas bar to a traditional Moroccan restaurant and locals have certainly been impressed with what they have to offer.

Eissa, the general manager, said: “We use very nice ingredients and herbs. We get all of the herbs and spices from Marrakesh, they come all the way down here and we are trying to integrate something new into Southsea, what people want and what they deserve also.

“All happy customers, they are loving the food.

"There are so many possibilities that we can offer Southsea and since we’ve opened, which is about five weeks, and we have already had returning customers, which is great.

"We always give our heart to the service. We want to make sure that when people talk about Zaytoona it’s all happy and positive.

"We bought it from the previous owner and we have done it up, added a few bits of decoration – slowly slowly we’ll bring more things from Marrakesh so it’s going to be even more homely.”

The general manager also said that they work hard to make sure that people can enjoy an evening out without breaking the bank.

Since opening up, the restaurant has been fully booked Fridays and Saturdays and the Arabbetou family are extremely pleased with the progress that they are making already.