Mother of two Beccy Hoddinott-Isaac underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in late February at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after her health deteriorated.

Beccy, 50 from Romsey, was diagnosed with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease – ADPKD - at the age of 24, an inherited condition that causes small fluid-filled sacs called cysts to develop in the kidneys.

Beccy Hoddinott-Isaac has thanked her husband and staff at QA Hospital for the life-saving treatment.

In 2021, doctors said her condition was worsening and a pre-emptive transplant was the best option. Her husband Mark, a retired company director, proved to be a perfect match for her.

Beccy, who works at a private hospital in Chandlers Ford, said: ‘When they told me I needed a kidney transplant, Mark straight away said he would be screened to see if he was a match. I was told that live donations from male to female are the most successful and I felt incredibly lucky Mark was a match and would go through this procedure for me.

‘My condition runs in my family – my grandmother had kidney failure and sadly passed away in 1996. My father had kidney disease and his brother died from kidney failure. My wonderful transplant coordinator Lucy has cared for three generations of my family throughout the years.

‘We were both really nervous before the operations, especially thinking of our two children, as they don’t come without risk. Our children though are so proud of their dad and what he has done for me, I can’t thank him enough and all the wonderful hospital staff who cared for us during this time. The hospital staff at QA are all so caring – from the nurses to the surgeons, they are all phenomenal.’

Beccy Hoddinott-Isaac was given a kindey by her husband Mark in the life-saving operation.

Mark said: ‘Donating a kidney was something I always thought I’d explore from the moment we knew that one day Beccy would need a transplant. A part of me thought the chances of me being a match would be slim. I was both nervous and relieved to find I was a match and it was my privilege to do it. The Wessex Renal team were outstanding and although I knew I wanted to do it, I couldn’t have got through it without the care and attention they gave me.’

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust living donor transplant coordinator Lucy Chestersaid: ‘I am very privileged to have such an incredible job - it’s always varied, and I am lucky to be able to work so closely with a fantastic group of staff. I am also greatly privileged to be able to work so closely with such inspiring and resilient patients. To be instrumental in helping Mark through this process to enable him to donate his kidney to his wife Beccy is the best part of my job. To witness the transformation his kidney donation gives to Beccy’s quality of life is all the reward I need.’

So far, tests have revealed Beccy’s kidney function is now at 90 per cent, up from a pre-op function of just 10 per cent. She hopes to return to work in June and continue her hobbies of walking her sausage dog Snoop, gardening and baking cakes for her family.

Beccy and Mark on their wedding day.

