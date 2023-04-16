The leisure centre revealed the exciting news at the end of last month and people have been eagerly awaiting for today – which is when the park will be officially opened to the public.

The new addition is a 25m ‘double-run’ course which will have a range of thrilling features to get to grips with including the demolition ball, basher wall, mangle, lighthouse, hedgehog, and slip away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of each run there is a drop slide into the pool or the daring participants can opt in for the 5ft challenge slide.

The inflatable aqua park at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth. Picture: BH Live

Those who will be taking on the course must be aged eight or over and has to be a confident swimmer who can swim at least 25m to be allowed on. There will be a safety briefing beforehand and there will also be buoyancy aids, which will have to be worn without exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inflatable sessions will run on Sundays at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm and school holidays and it will cost £8 for those aged 8 to 16 and for people over 16 it will cost £10.

The leisure centre already offers swimming pools, a 150 station gym, eight-court sports hall, squash, spin and dance studios, a cycle velodrome, an athletics track, function suites with bars, a café and soft play facility – and this new attraction is the icing on the cake.

The first inflatable course session will be taking place today (April 16), at 10am.