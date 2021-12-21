England' s booster programme has now been rolled out to all eligible adults over the age of 18 in a bid to fight against the new Omicron variant.

The government aims to offer the vaccine to all adults by the end of December, meaning that one million jabs per day are needed to reach targets.

Is it safe to drink alcohol before or after receiving the Covid booster?

With many Christmas plans taking place in the run-up to the big day and the booster rollout being a prominent part of this festive period, many are questioning what they can or can't do before or after receiving their third dose.

Here is everything you need to know:

Can you drink alcohol before and after vaccination?

There are currently no studies that show the potential impacts of alcohol on the Covid vaccines.

However, Drinkaware recommends avoiding alcoholic beverages for two days before vaccination and two weeks afterwards.

It can take around two weeks for the body to build immunity following vaccination.

The body will be able to effectively build against immunity and ensure that you are well equipped to fight the virus if you steer clear from alcohol for a short while.

The alcohol misuse charity has also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when they are able to do so, regardless of whether they drink alcohol or not.

The New York Times reported that drinking heavily – particularly over a long period – can harm the body's immune response.

Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Centre for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine said: 'If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine.

“But be very cognisant of what moderate drinking really means. '

Can you exercise after booster vaccine?

Generally, it is thought to be safe to exercise following a vaccine as no research states that exercise can be harmful.

It is recommended to exercise your arm after vaccination to help reduce discomfort at the injection site.

However, those who have the vaccine should pay close attention to their body following the jab due to various side effects.

What are the side effects of the booster vaccine?

If you are experiencing side effects from the jab, it is best to wait until the effects subside before drinking or exercising.

In England, Pfizer and Moderna are offered as a booster vaccine with AstraZeneca only available to those with allergies.

Very common side effects for the Pfizer booster jab include:

-Pain and swelling at the injection site

-Diarrhoea

-Fever

-Joint pain

-Muscle pain

-Chills

-Headache

-Tiredness

Common side effects of the Moderna vaccine include:

-Headache

-Nausea

-Vomiting

-Swelling or tenderness at the injection site

-Muscle ache, stiffness or joint aches

-Fever

-Chills

-Tiredness

To see a full list of all side effects of both booster vaccines, see here.

