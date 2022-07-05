Hampshire County Council's director of public health, Simon Bryant, has voiced concerns that Covid-19 cases will continue to rise through the summer because people aren't taking the right precautions.

While there are no legal restrictions around social distancing and self-isolation, Mr Bryant believes people should still keep these in mind.

Simon Bryant, Hampshire County Council's director of public health. Picture: David George

He said: 'We have seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and a rise in subsequent hospitalisations.

'People testing positive are still going out, and that is what's causing the spread at the moment.

'We are promoting good hygiene, social distancing and anybody who tests positive should think of others and stay home.

'We are also pushing for a vaccine uptake, regardless of whether that's a first dose or a booster jab.'

It comes after executive lead member for public health and adult services, Cllr Liz Fairhurst, warned that the return of festivals, events and beach days could cause a spike in the number of Covid cases this summer.

She said: 'While Covid-19 can pose a serious threat to health for some people, for most of us the symptoms are relatively mild and can be managed effectively at home - as you would with other respiratory viruses like colds and flu.

'I recommend that Hampshire residents make themselves aware of the NHS guidance, so they can confidently look after themselves or their loved ones if feeling unwell.’