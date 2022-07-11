Covid-19 jabs in Hampshire pass 4m milestone - and NHS chiefs urge everyone to get the vaccine

And the vaccine programme team of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) are reminding people that it isn’t too late to get your jab.

The latest figures, from June 22 to July 5, show the number of patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital with Covid-19 has doubled from 89 to 179.

Everyone aged five and over is eligible for at least two doses of the vaccine and there are bookable and walk-in clinics available at convenient times and locations across the region.

The Covid-19 vaccine programme team including representatives from Solent NHS Trust, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, local authorities, community pharmacy and more. Picture by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board.

The Covid-19 vaccine programme has been the largest in NHS history and seen millions of people come forward to get protected from the virus.

Clinics continue throughout the summer and health leaders are urging it remains important that people get protected now.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: ‘This is a huge achievement and while it is important, we take the time to celebrate, we know there is more to be done.

‘From general practice and mass vaccination centres to community pharmacy, hospital hubs and pop-ups in shopping centres, fire stations and festivals, everyone who supported the programme and has had their jab should be very proud.

‘I would urge anyone yet to receive the vaccine or a follow-up dose to find their nearest walk-in or bookable session and get jabbed. There has been a 33 per cent rise nationally over the last week in hospital admissions linked to Covid-19 and high levels of demand across all services, so please do what you can to protect yourself, those around you and the health services we all rely on.’

The offer of a Covid-19 jab is not time-limited so anyone eligible can have the vaccine – even if they have previously declined and changed their mind.

Contact the local helpline on 0300 561 0018 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm at weekends) for help with booking an appointment.