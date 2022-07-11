Concern as fewer pregnant women in Portsmouth are getting their flu vaccines

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) said it was concerned by the record low uptake nationally among pregnant women, and warned that getting flu during pregnancy can be serious.

The NHS recommends that all pregnant women have the flu vaccine, whatever stage of pregnancy they're at, as it will protect both mothers and babies.

File photo of a pregnant woman.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 2,859 pregnant women were registered at GP practices in Portsmouth over the 2021-22 winter – with 1,274 receiving a flu jab between September and the end of February.

That equated to an uptake rate of 44.6 per cent – down from 50.7 per cent in 2020-21.

However, the rate is still higher than the national average, with just 37.9 per cent of pregnant women in England getting the flu vaccine in 2021-22 – down from 43.6 per cent in 2020-21 and the lowest since comparable records began in 2013-14.

Dr Pat O’Brien, consultant obstetrician and vice president of RCOG, said seasonal flu is an unpredictable virus, and strongly recommended all pregnant women get the vaccine.

He added: ‘Developing flu during pregnancy can be serious for women and their babies because pregnancy weakens the immune system and results in a greater risk of complications and other infections, such as bronchitis than can develop into pneumonia.