A second Covid-19 booster vaccine has been rolled out this week, with 'high-risk' people eligible for their fourth dose of the jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said that vaccinating these groups was only a ‘precautionary’ measure and did not mean there was an increase in danger to their wellbeing.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spring booster campaign launched today for over-75s and the vulnerable.

The latest dose comes as Covid-19 cases sharply rise across the UK due to restrictions coming to an end and the emergence of the BA.2 Omicron variant.

In Portsmouth alone, 2,200 people had a confirmed positive result between March 12 and March 18.

But who is eligible for the fourth dose and how can you book an appointment?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who is eligible for the fourth dose?

Until March 21, only those with weakened immune systems were eligible for a second booster dose.

Now, vulnerable people are being offered the fourth jab.

Those eligible include:

-Adults aged 75 years and over

-Residents in a care home for older adults

-Individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

Which vaccine will I be given?

Adults will be offered a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, while children below the age of 18 will receive Pfizer.

The vaccine must be administered at least six months after the first booster dose.

Where can I get the booster dose in Portsmouth?

If you are eligible for the jab, a GP or hospital specialist should contact you to notify you of your fourth dose.

You may also get a letter from the NHS advising that you may be eligible and to discuss this with your doctor.

Vaccinations may take place at your local hospital or NHS service such as a GP practice.

A list of vaccination sites in Portsmouth is available here.

Local NHS teams will also be administering the vaccine in care homes.

Can I book my fourth dose online?

You can only book your dose online once you have received an invitation from the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Once invited, you will be able to book your appointment online via the NHS website or by calling NHS 119.

Will everyone receive a fourth jab?

The government has indicated that the booster will be made available to everyone by the end of the year.

According to i News, Boris Johnson told guests at the Conservative Party conference last week: 'I hope you’ve all had your boosters? Well, we’re getting ready for a fourth jab, because we’re going to need it.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron