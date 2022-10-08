Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 1,931 patients in Portsmouth were tested for HIV in 2021.

This is equivalent to 48.8 per cent for those eligible.

The data highlights that testing rates are below pre-pandemic levels for the second time, where 58.2 per cent of eligible patients were tested.

Deborah Gold, chief executive of the National Aids Trust, has slammed the government and says they will not reach their 2030 target to eradicate the disease.

She said: ‘This data is concerning and shows the Government isn’t doing enough to end HIV.

‘Women and people from black African and other minority ethnic communities are not getting the access to HIV tests and the HIV prevention drug PrEP that they deserve.

‘Covid-19 has deepened pre-pandemic inequalities, and without action the Government will miss its target of ending HIV by 2030.’

Testing coverage is also down in the surrounding area.

Only 36.5 per cent (419) of suitable patients were tested for HIV in 2021 in Gosport, compared to 48 per cent in 2019, and in Havant, 45.1 per cent (487) of people were analysed compared to 53.8 per cent pre-pandemic.

UKSHA data shows 1,869 sexually transmitted infections were diagnosed in Portsmouth last year.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said people can access testing easily and STIs are diagnosed much faster.