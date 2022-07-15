Covid booster programme for over-50s and vulnerable groups to be launched in autumn

As case numbers are beginning to surge again, the government is urging eligible people to get the booster.

In our region the uptake of a first dose ranges from a low of 79.9 per cent in Portsmouth to a high of 91 per cent in Fareham.

However, this drops 59 per cent in Portsmouth by the time of the third dose and 76.7 per cent in Fareham.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man gets vaccinated at Gunwharf Quays on January 29, 2022 at a Solent NHS Trust pop-up vaccination clinic. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Earlier this month the Hampshire and Isle of Wight programme team celebrated giving more than 4m does of the vaccine.

Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said: ‘I have accepted the independent advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer an autumn Covid booster to people aged 50 and over, residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, unpaid carers, individuals aged five to 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

‘NHS staff and volunteers provided an outstanding service to the public through the biggest and fastest vaccination rollout in England’s history, which saved countless lives and allowed us to live with this virus without restrictions on our freedom.

‘Viruses spread more easily in the colder seasons with people socialising inside, so the risk of getting Covid is higher.

‘It is absolutely vital the most vulnerable groups receive a booster vaccine to strengthen their immunity against serious disease over winter to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS.

‘The flu virus could also be highly infectious at this time of year, so today I am also announcing that those eligible for a free flu vaccination this year will include everyone aged 50 and over, primary school children and secondary school pupils in years 7, 8 and 9, as well as people in clinical risk groups, unpaid carers and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

‘If you or your child are eligible for a Covid or flu vaccine, I urge you to come forward as soon as you are invited by the NHS.’