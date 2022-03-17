Covid-19 cases are rising once more across Portsmouth after restrictions were eased across the country.

The legal requirement to self-isolate has now been scrapped by the government but the guidance remains in place until April 1.

Although those who are positive are still required to isolate, the easing of general restrictions has seen cases rise.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise in the UK.

But what are the current rates for Portsmouth and the surrounding area?

Here's everything you need to know:

Positive cases were recorded between Thursday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 16, 2022 unless stated otherwise.

Portsmouth

Over the last seven days, 2,058 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Portsmouth.

This shows an increase of 72.1 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

The total cases reported up until March 16 are now 63,554.

Havant

1,291 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Havant over the last week.

This shows an increase of 69 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

This makes a total of 34,350 reported cases.

Gosport

Over the last seven days, 916 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gosport.

This shows an increase of 95.3 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

The total amount of cases reported up until March 16 now stands at 23,315.

Fareham

In the last seven days, 1,452 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Fareham.

This shows an increase of 100.3 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

30,688 cases have now been reported up until March 16.

Waterlooville

By the date of specimen in the seven days to 11 March 2022, 54 positive cases have been reported in Waterlooville East, with 968.3 cases per 100,000 people.

In Waterlooville Central, 69 cases have been reported from the date of specimen in the seven days to 11 March, with 972.8 cases per 100,000 people.

East Hampshire

1,333 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last seven days in East Hampshire.

This shows an increase of 80.4 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

The total cases reported up until March 16 now stand at 31,799.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron