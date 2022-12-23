Earlier this week, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declared a critical incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, stating that there were no available hospital beds and that the emergency department was ‘full’. Now, this has been stood down.

Posting on Twitter, the hospital trust stated: ‘The critical incident at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) is being stepped down today. Whilst this is a positive step, our hospital is still incredibly busy and we are seeing a lot of patients attending our emergency department.

Queen Alexandra Hospital

‘We need your help to support your loved one getting home from hospital, visit our website for more information, only attend the emergency department if you have a life-threatening injury or illness and use NHS 111 online or visit your local pharmacy.