A critical incident has been declared at a hospital in Portsmouth to protect the safety of patients.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham and its emergency department have gone over their capacity. A statement posted on the Portsmouth Hospitals University (PHU) Trust’s website said: “Today, PHU have declared a critical incident to protect patient safety as the hospital and emergency department are over full.

"Demand for emergency and urgent care is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South-East Hampshire.” The trust said patients are having to deal with klong waiting times and have apologised.

"Our staff are doing everything in their power to care for patients in a safe and timely way, but the high number of people needing care mean there are very long waits in our ED and for admission to our wards,” they added. “This is not acceptable, and we apologise to our patients and community.

"The Portsmouth community and partners can help us by doing everything they can to decompress our hospital: supporting patients who are ready for discharge and thinking carefully before making a trip to our Emergency Department, which should always be the place for treating emergencies, but not the first port of call for more minor illnesses.” The hospital’s emergency department remains open, but the trust is encouraging people only to use it if they have life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

They added that there will be long waits for patients with other injuries and conditions. Alternative care is available at Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), pharmacies and through primary care.

People are advised to contact NHS 111 if they are unsure about a condition they have. PHU said: “You can also support us by helping your friends or family get home from hospital as soon as possible.

We know that friends and family play a key role in helping get patients home where their recovery can continue more quickly in their own surroundings. Please speak to the team of healthcare professionals on the wards about how you can help and if you can support discharge a few days earlier.