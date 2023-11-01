Blustery conditions are forecast for Portsmouth today as Storm Ciarán is set to hit the city.

"Very strong winds associated with Storm Ciarán may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage,” the Met Office said. “On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots.

NOW READ: Amber warning issued due to Storm Ciarán

Storm Ciaran is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Portsmouth tonight and into tomorrow. Pictured are the waves caused by Storm Eunice in 2022. Photos by Alex Shute

"The extent of these high winds remains a little uncertain and is dependent on the exact track of Storm Ciarán with parts of Sussex and Kent most likely to see gusts of this magnitude. Winds will begin to ease from the west during the afternoon.

"Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially along the English Channel coastline.” Here is when the warnings will be in force and when the stormy weather is forecast.

Today, Wednesday, November 1

The yellow weather warning for rain is scheduled from 6pm this evening, until midnight tomorrow. The Met Office said: “Periods of heavy rain, associated with Storm Ciarán, are expected to affect much of southern and western England and Wales from Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday.

Pictured is Storm Francis over Southsea Common on August 26, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

"Over southern England rain may be accompanied by occasional rumbles of thunder in a few places.” The forecaster added that “very strong and potentially damaging winds” are also forecast for tonight.

A yellow warning for wind starts at 9pm, and is in place until midnight tomorrow. The forecaster said: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds to southern parts of the UK. Winds are likely to frequently gust 50-60 mph inland, perhaps 70 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills.

"Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas.” This evening, there is a small chance of light showers between 6pm and 8pm, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rain is forecast from 9pm onwards, with spells of thundery showers scheduled throughout the early hours of Thursday. Wind gusts may reach up to 58mph overnight.

Thursday, November 2

The amber weather warning is due to start from 6am, and is in effect until 5pm. The Met Office said flying debris is possible, which could result in a danger to life; buildings could potentially be damaged with roofs being blown off and power lines being brought down; the potential closure of roads, bridges and railway lines, causing disruption to public transport services; power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal and the potential for large waves being thrown onto the seafront.

Thundery showers are forecast for 6am, with persistent heavy rain scheduled until 5pm. Blustery winds may exceed 50mph in some cases.