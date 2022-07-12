South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) has warned there could be delays in response times for less serious medical incidents.

In a statement Scas said: ‘We have declared a critical incident today due to current pressures on our services and have issued some advice to members of the public below with further information on our website.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident due to 'pressures' on services. Picture: Sarah Standing.

‘We continue to prioritise our response to those patients with life-threatening and serious emergencies but, due to the current levels of pressure we are seeing, there will be delays in responding to other patients with less urgent needs who are assessed as requiring an ambulance response.’

A critical incident was also declared at Queen Alexandra Hospital, with Dr John Knighton, medical director at PHU, advising that patients only use the emergency department for life threatening conditions and injuries.

Scas has encouraged people to seek alternative treatment, or to seek advise by calling NHS 111, or online, if it is not an emergency incident.

Patients can also seek assistance from local urgent care centres, or their GPs, Scas said.

SEE ALSO: Close cousin of late Havant teenager Louise Smith wears headdress last worn by her to school prom in memory of her life

The statement added: ‘We are also asking people not to call 999 back to ask about an estimated time unless the patient’s condition has changed. This keeps the line free for someone who may need urgent assistance.

‘For people calling 111, please do not hang up and call again as this will send you to the back of the queue.