South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) have both been left without access to patient records following the malicious online assault. Both services serve a total population of 12 million people.

The two NHS trusts use a Swedish-based third-party technology company called Ortivus to store data, with that business being targeted by the criminals. According to the Health Service Journal's ambulance correspondent Alison Moore, the trusts lost access to electronic patient records on July 18.

The cyber attack has impacted two ambulance services.

She added: “Crews are on the road without important information about the people they've been called to see.” Ms Moore said she was sure the standard of care was still “very high”, but incidents may take longer to deal with.

An NHS spokesperson told the BBC: “We are aware of an incident affecting a small number of ambulance services. Our Cyber Security Operations Centre is working with affected organisations to investigate, alongside law enforcement colleagues."

The spokesperson said 999 call system is not affected and customers should still call the ambulance service if necessary. SCAS covers patients in Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.