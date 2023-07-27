News you can trust since 1877
Cyber attack impacts South Central Ambulance Service leaving them unable to access patient records

Hackers have carried out a major cyber attack which has impacted two ambulance services.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) have both been left without access to patient records following the malicious online assault. Both services serve a total population of 12 million people.

The two NHS trusts use a Swedish-based third-party technology company called Ortivus to store data, with that business being targeted by the criminals. According to the Health Service Journal's ambulance correspondent Alison Moore, the trusts lost access to electronic patient records on July 18.

NOW READ: First SCAS apprentices paramedics graduate

The cyber attack has impacted two ambulance services. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)The cyber attack has impacted two ambulance services. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)
She added: “Crews are on the road without important information about the people they've been called to see.” Ms Moore said she was sure the standard of care was still “very high”, but incidents may take longer to deal with.

An NHS spokesperson told the BBC: “We are aware of an incident affecting a small number of ambulance services. Our Cyber Security Operations Centre is working with affected organisations to investigate, alongside law enforcement colleagues."

The spokesperson said 999 call system is not affected and customers should still call the ambulance service if necessary. SCAS covers patients in Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

SWASFT responds to patients in Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire and the Isles of Scilly. SCAS have been approached for further comment.

