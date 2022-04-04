'Delight' as face-to-face appointments for successful diabetes prevention programme resume in Hampshire

A GP has welcomed the resumption of in person NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP) sessions after an absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

New data suggests that the healthy living scheme resulted in a 7 per cent reduction in the number of new diagnoses of type two diabetes in England between 2018 and 2019, with around 18,000 people averting the dangerous consequences of the condition.

And someone completing the full nine months reduces their chances of developing type two diabetes by more than a third (37 per cent), according to new University of Manchester research.

A nurse giving a patient a diabetes test. PA

Dr Paul O’Halloran, chairman of the diabetes board for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, said: ‘I’m delighted to report that face-to-face delivery of the programme will resume across our area this Friday – and, after issues caused by the pandemic, this service has never been so important.

‘Combined lifestyle interventions – including diet, physical activity and sustained weight loss – can be extremely effective in reducing the risk of type two diabetes. That is why we need to ensure that all who can benefit from the programme know of it and can access it.’

People enrolled in the programme get advice on healthy eating and exercise that can prevent them getting the condition, avoiding the need for medication and complications such as amputations.

Dr O’Halloran added: ‘Our face-to-face delivery paused on March 20, 2020, and was replaced by remote delivery on zoom 10 days later. A digital app-based platform has been available as an additional delivery option for people since August 2019 and during the pandemic.

‘There have been 28,910 referrals, with 15,093 patients starting the programme since the DPP started in Hampshire in August 2017 until January 31, 2022. The return of face-to-face delivery can only increase the appeal of the programme for more people.’

Previous estimates suggest that the number of people with diabetes could rise to 4.2 million people by 2030, affecting almost nine per cent of the population.

For more information about the diabetes programme, visit england.nhs.uk/diabetes/diabetes-prevention or stopdiabetes.co.uk.

