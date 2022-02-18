Dental services at Portsmouth university could return to 'pre-Covid' levels if new rooftop ventilation approved

PA

The dental academy has submitted a planning application for rooftop ventilation improvements to meet the new General Dental Council requirements.

'The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted on dental academy practices and has resulted in the suspension of dental aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs),' a statement filed with the plans says.

'In dentistry, these are chiefly generated by high-speed instruments working in the mouth, for example dental drills known as turbines, mechanised scalers and air tooth polishers.

'This restriction has substantially constrained teaching scope and the range of public treatments that can be offered within the academy’s existing NHS dental clinic.

'The project is aimed at retention of pre-Covid service levels.'

It adds that the proposals submitted to the city council are 'critical' to allow it to meet the new standards by increasing ventilation.'

The 'significant' investment in both of its buildings has been approved by theuniversity executive board and work could start this summer on the west clinic and the following summer on the eastern building.

Portsmouth City Council has set a deadline of April 11 for reaching a decision on the application.

