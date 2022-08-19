Depression rates in Portsmouth soar as more people seek help for their mental health

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past two years, the number of patients coming forward to doctors and GPs appealing for help with the mental health has soared.

Figures from the Open Prescribing Service show 328,311 prescriptions for antidepressants were given out in the NHS Portsmouth CCG area in the year to March – a monthly average of 119 prescriptions per 1,000 patients.

This was an increase of four per cent from the year before, when an average of 114.9 were given per 1,000 patients, and an increase of from 2019-20.

A pharmacist stocks shelves at a chemist.

Leading mental health charity Mind has suggested the increase in the number of prescriptions across England could be a sign of worsening mental health across the country.

The charity said the coronavirus pandemic may have caused a spike in conditions such as depression, but that many of those suffering were reluctant to seek help at the time.

Stephen Buckley, Mind's head of information, said: ‘Recent data on increased prescription rates suggests people are once again asking for help from their GP.

‘The increase in prescriptions could indicate the prevalence of poor mental health is likely to have increased, which seems likely, and echoes our own research.’

Across England some 8.3m patients received an antidepressant drug in 2021-22 – a six per cent rise on 7.9m the previous year.

They include 11,878 children aged 10 to 14, and 180,455 young people aged 15 to 19.

Separate research published in the Lancet scientific journal last April suggests that while antidepressant prescribing has risen during the pandemic, it is consistent with increases in preceding years, and therefore should instead be seen as part of a longer-term trend.

An NHS England spokesman said: ‘We know the pandemic has taken a toll on the nation’s mental health, with record numbers of people coming forward for mental health care and NHS staff are working hard to meet this demand.

‘Decisions about the best treatment options are made by clinicians jointly with their patients, and medication can be effective when used alongside psychological therapies such as talking therapy.

‘It’s vital people continue to come forward for any support they may need.’