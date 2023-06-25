The ‘incredible’ feat to fundraise for Cosham-based Friends Fighting Cancer saw the target of cycling 874 miles ‘smashed’ as a team effort from around 25 riders delivered a total of 1,300 miles between them on three bikes at the Village Hotel’s gym.

Around £1,200 was raised for the popular charity, which started as Football for Cancer 15 years ago. The fundraiser started at 1pm on Saturday and finished 24 hours later.

Pictured is: Right to Left; Spencer Cole, Paul Jones, John Wake, Luke Tyler, Jack Heslwoood. Picture: Keith Woodland (240621-4)

Charity member Paul Jones, 52, who organised the event, said: ‘It was amazing, brilliant, rubbish and hard. It was every emotion you can have…a real rollercoaster. But it is well worth it. We’re very happy we did it.

‘We smashed our target and raised around £1,200 which is really good in just 24 hours. We had lots of friends who came down and pushed us on. There was lots of banter and I was even brought to McDonald's at 7am. Around 25 people took part with three of us constantly there.

‘The night was brilliant but hard at times…it was dark and there was no one there and at times you felt like giving up when you were tired and hungry. But then you remember why you are doing it and how the people you are raising money for would give their right arm to be doing what you are doing. You tell yourself to stop being selfish and get on with it.’

Paul, of Swanmore, said the riders were given a big push in the final hour. ‘Lots of people suddenly turned up. It was amazing and so emotional. It was a real rollercoaster but it was worth it in the end,’ he said.

The charity supports people and their families affected by cancer who need help, whether that is paying a bill or helping with rent, for example.

Friends Fighting Cancer, which has a shop in Cosham High Street, has already raised £78,000 this year and hopes to raise £100,000 this year.