Sexual deviant prowling on bike flashes women and sexually assaults teenage girls

Police have launched a manhunt to find the sex pest following a series of incidents on the same day in Andover.

READ NOW: Sinister man knocks doors

At about 1.15pm on Friday June 23, a 29-year-old woman was walking on the Anton Lane Path when an unknown man approached her on a bicycle. He pulled his tracksuit bottoms down and exposed himself to the woman, who walked away. Further down the path the woman told a dog walker what happened.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 15 minutes later a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the junction of Colenzo Drive and Vigo Road when an unknown cyclist rode past her and smacked her bottom before cycling away.

Then at 2.45pm a 23-year-old woman was walking in Picket Twenty Way when she saw a man in a bush at the side of the road exposing himself.

Police then received another report of sexual assault, which happened at about 4pm yesterday when an unknown male approached a 14-year-old girl on Anton Lane Path. He touched her breasts and racially abused her before cycling away in the direction of Augusta Park.

Following enquiries a 33-year-old man from Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposure. He remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We would like to speak to anyone else who saw this man, and would particularly like to speak to the dog walker who was spoken to by the woman on Anton Lane Path as they could be a potential witness,’ a police statement said.

Call 101, quoting reference 44230250507.