News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Sexual deviant prowling on bike flashes women and sexually assaults teenage girls

A sexual deviant prowling on his bike is thought to be behind terrifying flashing incidents to women and sexual assaults on teenage girls.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST- 2 min read

Police have launched a manhunt to find the sex pest following a series of incidents on the same day in Andover.

READ NOW: Sinister man knocks doors

At about 1.15pm on Friday June 23, a 29-year-old woman was walking on the Anton Lane Path when an unknown man approached her on a bicycle. He pulled his tracksuit bottoms down and exposed himself to the woman, who walked away. Further down the path the woman told a dog walker what happened.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

About 15 minutes later a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the junction of Colenzo Drive and Vigo Road when an unknown cyclist rode past her and smacked her bottom before cycling away.

Then at 2.45pm a 23-year-old woman was walking in Picket Twenty Way when she saw a man in a bush at the side of the road exposing himself.

Police then received another report of sexual assault, which happened at about 4pm yesterday when an unknown male approached a 14-year-old girl on Anton Lane Path. He touched her breasts and racially abused her before cycling away in the direction of Augusta Park.

Following enquiries a 33-year-old man from Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and indecent exposure. He remains in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We would like to speak to anyone else who saw this man, and would particularly like to speak to the dog walker who was spoken to by the woman on Anton Lane Path as they could be a potential witness,’ a police statement said.

Call 101, quoting reference 44230250507.

SEE ALSO: Tributes to dad