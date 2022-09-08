Tom Davies, 31, has completed a gruelling challenge of taking part in six marathons over the course of six days to raise money for Lymphoma Action after his wife, Vicki, was diagnosed with stage four Lymphoma in April 2021.

Vicki had to go through six cycles of chemotherapy which consisted of intense treatment every two weeks for six months, and she finished her 12th treatment in October 2021.

She is, thankfully, now in remission, but her devoted husband wanted to do something big to raise money for charity and overall Tom covered 157.2 miles, which is 286,147 steps, in 36 hours and 35 minutes.

Tom Davies

Tom said: ‘As you can imagine our lives were turned upside down overnight. As a loved one I found myself asking lots of questions throughout Vic’s treatment, the main one being why couldn't it have just been me. The powerlessness is a truly disheartening feeling but one that thankfully has come to an end recently.’

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells, and every year more than 19,500 new cases of it are identified.

Tom set up Six4Vics, where he has been raising money for the cause since then and also held a fundraiser on June 4 at The Plough & Barleycorn, Waterlooville.

The event invited people to come and take part in a huge raffle where people across the city dug deep and donated a range of prizes including a VIP table for six with champagne at Kingsleys bar, Southsea, and a champagne afternoon tea at the Ritz.