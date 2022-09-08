Hampshire pets: How animals have suffered over the last year
Animal help groups say pets and other creatures are suffering as numbers put up for adoption sees a spike and animal abuse on social media doubles.
The cost of living crisis has had a dramatic impact on pets with the number of dogs up for adoption in Hampshire increasingly significantly.
This comes as the cost of living is forcing pet owners to give up their beloved animals due to the rising cost of products.
Annually, it is estimated that approximately 660,000 dogs are put up for adoption to be re-homed and this is expected to get much worse as the cost of living crisis continues to soar.
Amy Ockleford, a spokesperson for RSPCA, said: ‘Sadly, we're seeing lots of animals coming into our care at the moment due to the rising cost of living, with owners having to make heartbreaking decisions to part with their pets as they struggle to pay household bills and feed their families.’
PuppyHero published statistics, indicating that across Hampshire, Havant, Fareham, Portsmouth and Gosport all rank within the top ten places with the most of dogs being put up for adoption.
Collectively, 477 dogs have been put up for adoption in those areas, with Havant ranking the highest with 153 pooches being given up – but animals are also being targeted in a different way.
A recent study by the RSPCA shows that animal abuse on social media has doubled last year.
Read More
In 2021, there were 756 reports of animal abuse on social media, which is more than double what it was in 2020 with 431 reports.
On social media, almost half of people have seen some form of animal abuse on Facebook, with 46 per cent of people saying that they had been exposed to it.
The RSPCA and Scottish SPCA have been calling on the government to include animal welfare as part of the Online Safety Bill.
Paul Williams, chief inspector for Hampshire, said: ‘It is very worrying that we are seeing more reports of animal abuse being posted on social media for likes and kudos.
‘These videos are often accompanied by laughing emojis or silly comments, it is normalising, and even making light of, animal cruelty.’