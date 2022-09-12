The Bufton family from Locks Heath held a family fun day on Sunday where everyone was welcome in order to raise money for specialised treatment for Dinky Doris who was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, lissencephaly, which is also known as smooth brain disorder.

When Doris Bufton, two, was born six weeks early, her parents, Alexandra and Kris Bufton, were warned of the possible health implications for their bundle of joy.

After months of investigating her condition, it was confirmed that she had lissencephaly, which is a rare life-limiting condition and her family have been relentlessly searching for ways to improve her quality of life.

Pictured is Kris Bufton, Doris Bufton, 2, and Alexandra Bufton at the event.

Alexandra found a specialised treatment called ABR therapy, which could increase her life expectancy but is not available on the NHS.

The treatment costs more than £5,000 a year and they are hoping to start Doris on the therapy next month, which meant they needed to find the funds to put her through it.

Alexandra and Kris organised a family fun day at the Abshot Community Centre, which offered the venue free of charge, to help raise money for the treatment.

Alexandra said: ‘It is just incredible. We were hoping for somewhere between £500 and £800 but this has blown us away. People are so generous but more than that, it was just lovely to bring everyone together.’

Dinky Doris fundraiser at Abshot Community Centre. Pictured is action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The event raised a phenomenal £3,667 which will cover the first part of Doris’ therapy in October.

Alexandra added: ‘It is literally life-changing for Doris. This means that basically her first block of sessions therapy is completely covered and we have nearly got the money for the next session too.’

Dinky Doris fundraiser at Abshot Community Centre, Kelsey Close, Park Gate, Fareham. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Doris will start her sessions in Sheffield at the end of next month, where she will be accompanied by Alexandra and Kris.