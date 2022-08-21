Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bufton family are preparing for the ‘Dinky Doris’s Fun Day’ fundraising event, set to take place at Abshot Community Centre from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, September 11.

Little Doris was diagnosed with brain disorder Lissencephaly, which means smooth brain, and a rare genetic disorder.

ABR therapy could improve her quality of life and even increase her life expectancy, although it is not available on the NHS.

Doris Bufton, who will turn three in September, needs ABR therapy which could improve her quality of life.

Hoping to start the treatment in October shortly after Doris turns three, the family needs to raise thousands of pounds as the therapy costs more than £5,000 a year and Doris will need to do a minimum of two years.

Doris’s mum Alexandra (33), dad Kris (37), and elder sisters Amelia (10) and Poppy (six) are looking forward to the fun day.

Alexandra said: ‘We’re hoping to raise £2,500 - we’ve just hit a thousand on her GoFundMe but the more we get the better.

From left: Amelia, Poppy, Kris, Doris, and Alexandra.

‘We have so much entertainment for all ages, it’s going to be really good fun. We’ve made sure it caters for everybody and it’s a fully accessible building.

‘It’s helping Doris - please come, I promise it will be fun.’

There will be free activities and entertainment at the family fun day, including Jiggly Wrigglers, Steppin Up Dance squad, the Enchanted Bubble Witch, Sensory Superstars, glitter face painting, a treasure hunt, live music, and a mobile petting farm.

There will also be a bar open and The Urban Slice mobile pizzeria.

The Disability Union are supporting the event with volunteers stepping up to help.

Kirsty Smillie, strategic development officer for the Disability Union, said: ‘It is vital that children with rare conditions gain access to therapies and treatments that will improve their quality of life and life expectancy.

‘Not enough research is focused on rare conditions such as Lissencephaly which means no money is generated.

‘Often parents are told that their children will not live to see their second birthday, however Doris and others have proved them wrong, with the right intervention and their medical, social and care needs met they have the opportunity to thrive.’