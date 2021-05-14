An ongoing study is proactively collecting real-life information from patients aged 40 – 50 who have received the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccination

The Covid-19 vaccines have been thoroughly tested to ensure they are safe but, like all new medicines and vaccines, monitoring of their safety must continue once they are approved for use in the whole population.

An ongoing study is proactively collecting real-life information from patients aged 40 – 50 who have received the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccination.

The study is run by the Drug Safety Research Unit (DSRU), an internationally renowned independent research unit in Hampshire, which aims to protect patients from unwanted side effects of medicines and vaccines.

The study will recruit at least 15,000 people from across the UK.

How can I find out more?

Anyone who would like to find out more can register their interest at any time before they are vaccinated via the study website. The DSRU research team will then contact you when you have had your vaccination in order to invite you to start the study.

Alternatively, people can sign up to start the study after they have been vaccinated (within six weeks).

What if I didn’t feel any side effects?

People are invited to take part in the study whether or not they experience symptoms after their vaccination.

What information do I need to share?

After vaccination, study participants will be asked to complete an enrolment questionnaire consisting of basic information about the vaccine and their health. The patient will be prompted to complete a questionnaire at intervals for up to 18 months.

All questionnaires can be completed on the study website or by phone for people who prefer not to use the internet.

How will my information be used?

The DSRU research team will collate the information provided by all participants and will determine whether any observed side effects are likely to be linked to the vaccine.

The Drug Safety Research Unit in Hampshire has studied the safety of many medicines and vaccines for over 40 years. The DSRU is an independent academic unit and registered charity, not a pharmaceutical company or government agency.

Interested?

- Not yet been vaccinated? Find out more and express your interest now at goto.dsru.org/covid.

- Already been vaccinated? If you would like to take part in the study, please sign up at goto.dsru.org/covid