Easter weekend pharmacy opening times in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport
Pharmacies can advise on a range of illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, ear infections and aches and pains. They can give treatment advice for minor cuts and rashes, as well as guidance on medication usage. In some cases, they can also give emergency prescriptions.
For the list of pharmacies in operation over the Easter bank holiday weekend by area, check the lists below for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant areas.
Good Friday, April 18
- Asda Pharmacy - The Bridge Shopping Centre, Somers Road North, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm
- Drayton Prime Pharmacy - 274 Havant Road, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm
- Lalys Pharmacy - 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - 10am to 4pm
- Morrisons Pharmacy - Commercial Centre, Anchorage Road, Portsmouth - 9am-5pm
- Tesco Pharmacy - Clement Atlee Way, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm
- Superdrug Pharmacy - 16 Thackeray Square, Fareham - 8.30am-5.30pm
- Asda Pharmacy - Dock Road, Gosport - 10am to 4pm
- Morrisons Pharmacy - 16 Walpole Road, Gosport - 9am-5pm
Easter Saturday
- Normal opening hours for all pharmacies normally open on Saturdays
Easter Sunday, April 20
- Drayton Prime Pharmacy - 274 Havant Road, Portsmouth 10am-4pm
- Lalys Pharmacy - 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - 10am to 4pm
- Rowlands Pharmacy - 1 Middle Park Way, Leigh Park - 10am to 1pm
Easter Monday, April 21
- Asda Pharmacy - The Bridge Shopping Centre, Somers Road North, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm
- Drayton Prime Pharmacy - 274 Havant Road, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm
- Lalys Pharmacy - 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - 10am to 4pm
- Tesco Pharmacy - Clement Atlee Way, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy - Speedfields Park, Newgate Lane, Fareham - 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy - Dock Road, Gosport - 10am to 4pm
- Gosport Community Pharmacy - Jacana Court, Mumby Road, Gosport - 9am to 9pm
- Tesco Pharmacy - Solent Road, Havant - 10am to 4pm
- Asda Pharmacy - Purbrook Way, Havant - 10am to 4pm
Other than pharmacies, you can visit NHS 111 online or dial for non-life-threatening conditions.
A reminder that in life-threatening situations, 999 should be your first port of call.
