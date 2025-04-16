Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While some pharmacies will be closed over the Easter weekend, a selection of pharmacies will remain open to offer services and health advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacies can advise on a range of illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, ear infections and aches and pains. They can give treatment advice for minor cuts and rashes, as well as guidance on medication usage. In some cases, they can also give emergency prescriptions.

For the list of pharmacies in operation over the Easter bank holiday weekend by area, check the lists below for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant areas.

Good Friday, April 18

Asda Pharmacy - The Bridge Shopping Centre, Somers Road North, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm

Drayton Prime Pharmacy - 274 Havant Road, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm

Lalys Pharmacy - 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - 10am to 4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy - Commercial Centre, Anchorage Road, Portsmouth - 9am-5pm

Tesco Pharmacy - Clement Atlee Way, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm

Superdrug Pharmacy - 16 Thackeray Square, Fareham - 8.30am-5.30pm

Asda Pharmacy - Dock Road, Gosport - 10am to 4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy - 16 Walpole Road, Gosport - 9am-5pm

Easter Saturday

Normal opening hours for all pharmacies normally open on Saturdays

Easter Sunday, April 20

Drayton Prime Pharmacy - 274 Havant Road, Portsmouth 10am-4pm

Lalys Pharmacy - 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - 10am to 4pm

Rowlands Pharmacy - 1 Middle Park Way, Leigh Park - 10am to 1pm

Easter Monday, April 21

Asda Pharmacy - The Bridge Shopping Centre, Somers Road North, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm

Drayton Prime Pharmacy - 274 Havant Road, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm

Lalys Pharmacy - 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - 10am to 4pm

Tesco Pharmacy - Clement Atlee Way, Portsmouth - 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy - Speedfields Park, Newgate Lane, Fareham - 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy - Dock Road, Gosport - 10am to 4pm

Gosport Community Pharmacy - Jacana Court, Mumby Road, Gosport - 9am to 9pm

Tesco Pharmacy - Solent Road, Havant - 10am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy - Purbrook Way, Havant - 10am to 4pm

Other than pharmacies, you can visit NHS 111 online or dial for non-life-threatening conditions.

A reminder that in life-threatening situations, 999 should be your first port of call.