News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Family team including Gosport veteran, 85, set to compete in 100-mile cycle race for charity Breast Cancer Now

An 85-year-old Royal Navy veteran is set to take on a 100-mile charity cycling challenge with his daughter and son-in-law.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th May 2023, 17:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:10 BST

Retired naval engineer and Gosport resident Brian Hygate will compete in this year’s Ford RideLondon-Essex 100 with and in support of his daughter Judith. The annual event sees competitors cycle for 100 miles through London and Essex.

Judith has battled with and overcome breast cancer three times, and the father-daughter duo will be cycling to fundraise for Breast Cancer Now, a charity that still supports Judith. Judith is a long-distance runner who has completed more than a dozen marathons and many other similar challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Brave kayaker saves life of boy stuck up to neck in mud in Havant as tide quickly comes in

Paul and Judith Kibbax, who will be cycling with 85-year-old Brian Hygate.Paul and Judith Kibbax, who will be cycling with 85-year-old Brian Hygate.
Paul and Judith Kibbax, who will be cycling with 85-year-old Brian Hygate.
Most Popular

Speaking ahead of the race, lifelong cyclist Brian said: ‘It’s another day at the office. Yes, it’s a long ride but I’m use to long rides. The main reason I’m doing it is because of my daughter, who has recovered from her third bout of breast cancer and so we’re riding for a breast cancer charity – Breast Cancer Now.’

‘She’s a very fit and very determined lady but she hasn’t ridden a bicycle for years and years, so she wanted a new effort which is going to be challenging for her.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The idea to join forces came to the trio when Judith’s husband Paul Kibbax signed up for this years’s challenge, which will be his second time participating.

Brian, who served for 14 years in the Navy, has completed the challenge twice previously and has 73 years of club cycling behind him. He will be the oldest competitor this year.

Judith Kibbax with her father Brian Hygate.Judith Kibbax with her father Brian Hygate.
Judith Kibbax with her father Brian Hygate.

The father-daughter duo will be fundraising in aid of Breast Cancer Now, a charity that means a great amount to the family, as Judith continues to rely on their services after overcoming her third bout of Breast cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: ‘It’s a hub for everyone’ – Portsmouth charity boosted thanks to firm that saves tech from going to landfill

The team have set up an JustGiving fundraising page which has already beaten its £500 target.

Ford RideLondon-Essex is the mass-participation element of Ford RideLondon, the world’s greatest festival of cycling, and will take place on Sunday, May 28. The 100-mile mile course starts in London, continues into the Essex countryside before returning to finish at Tower Bridge.

Brian competing in a previous cycling challenge.Brian competing in a previous cycling challenge.
Brian competing in a previous cycling challenge.
Related topics:Breast CancerGosportRoyal NavyLondon