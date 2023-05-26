Retired naval engineer and Gosport resident Brian Hygate will compete in this year’s Ford RideLondon-Essex 100 with and in support of his daughter Judith. The annual event sees competitors cycle for 100 miles through London and Essex.

Judith has battled with and overcome breast cancer three times, and the father-daughter duo will be cycling to fundraise for Breast Cancer Now, a charity that still supports Judith. Judith is a long-distance runner who has completed more than a dozen marathons and many other similar challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Brave kayaker saves life of boy stuck up to neck in mud in Havant as tide quickly comes in

Paul and Judith Kibbax, who will be cycling with 85-year-old Brian Hygate.

Speaking ahead of the race, lifelong cyclist Brian said: ‘It’s another day at the office. Yes, it’s a long ride but I’m use to long rides. The main reason I’m doing it is because of my daughter, who has recovered from her third bout of breast cancer and so we’re riding for a breast cancer charity – Breast Cancer Now.’

‘She’s a very fit and very determined lady but she hasn’t ridden a bicycle for years and years, so she wanted a new effort which is going to be challenging for her.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea to join forces came to the trio when Judith’s husband Paul Kibbax signed up for this years’s challenge, which will be his second time participating.

Brian, who served for 14 years in the Navy, has completed the challenge twice previously and has 73 years of club cycling behind him. He will be the oldest competitor this year.

Judith Kibbax with her father Brian Hygate.

The father-daughter duo will be fundraising in aid of Breast Cancer Now, a charity that means a great amount to the family, as Judith continues to rely on their services after overcoming her third bout of Breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team have set up an JustGiving fundraising page which has already beaten its £500 target.

Ford RideLondon-Essex is the mass-participation element of Ford RideLondon, the world’s greatest festival of cycling, and will take place on Sunday, May 28. The 100-mile mile course starts in London, continues into the Essex countryside before returning to finish at Tower Bridge.