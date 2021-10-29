Ceri Winfield (right) from Fareham has launched an app to help disabled children and their families

Rehab therapist Ceri Winfield was inspired to launch Disable the Label, which works as a directory for UK businesses providing products, charity information and services for people with disabilities, after seeing some of her clients ‘struggle’ to find what they needed.

The non-profit app lists categories including activities, clothing, equipment, sport, support and therapy, which then direct people to relevant products and services.

31-year-old Ceri said: ‘Parents of disabled children are pretty tight for time usually, and the last thing they want to do when they’ve settled down for the evening is traipse the internet trying to find the answers to their questions.

‘The idea behind the app was that people can access it on their phone and have a credible place they can go to find what they need.

‘It costs parents of disabled children an average of £583 more per month than it costs parents of non-disabled children and Covid made things even worse for parents financially, so it was really important to me to make the app free for them.’

Ceri will run the app alongside her existing business Conductive Care where she has worked as a rehab therapist and helped disabled children with their mobility for the last seven years.

She also hosts a fortnightly podcast, which is available on the app and provides information and inspiration for listeners, including interviews with people living with disabilities, family members of disabled children and Paralympians.

Ceri added: ‘A few children and parents’ experiences pushed me to set up the app. One parent had a three-year-old and there was no guidance for her and it totally hurt my heart to see them struggle to find what they needed and not be told by the professionals around them or have the time or knowledge to do it themselves.

‘But it was also because I saw a parent working so hard every day doing a ton of research in every spare moment of the day. She had to make sure her child got what she deserved and was able to try and do anything she asked or wanted to.’

Disable the Label is available to download on Apple and Android mobile devices.

