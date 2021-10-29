Grateful Vivienne Wilson from Portsmouth said family liaison officer volunteer Leane Stevenson went ‘above and beyond’ to ensure she could marry her husband David with just 24 hours notice.

David, 61, came into hospital with a suspected stroke earlier this year but received the devastating news that he had tumours on his brain.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and Vivienne Wilson from Portsmouth

Leane helped support the pair with the diagnosis and was determined to make the couple’s last dream of getting married come true – before he died a while later.

Vivienne, 58, said: ‘We weren’t sure if he had days or weeks to live. One of his dying wishes was that for him and myself to be married and this is where we met Leane in the hospital who took all our worries away.

‘Leane came down to help us with some paperwork and from the moment we met her she just became everything we needed.

‘Nothing was too much trouble and she spent hours on the phone organising the wedding and helping to find my decree absolute from my divorce which, in the state I was in, I just couldn’t find. She even delivered some documents to my house that we needed.

David and Vivienne Wilson from Portsmouth

‘The wedding was just lovely and she had organised flowers, the registrars and a cake. She truly went above and beyond and we will never forget what Leane did for us.’

SEE ALSO: City social workers nominated for national awards

Leane, who joined the hospital at the start of the pandemic, has now been shortlisted for volunteer of the year in this year’s Helpforce Champions Awards 2021.

She said: ‘That was one of the biggest privileges of my life, being involved in someone’s very special day. I started ringing round and spoke with the patient, spoke with the bride-to-be and started putting things in place.’

Family liaison officer volunteer at QA Hospital Leane Stevenson

Volunteer manager Caroline O’Connor, who nominated Leane, added: ‘She is the most compassionate and wonderful volunteer and we are thrilled she has been shortlisted.

‘She is an asset to our amazing volunteer team.’

The winners of the Helpforce Champions Awards will be announced on October 29 via the charity’s website and social media.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron