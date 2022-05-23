Fareham GP group Sovereign Healthcare to host drop-in event after criticism from patients

The partnership includes Highlands GP Practice (pictured), The Whiteley Surgery and Jubilee Surgery, in Titchfield.

Residents will have the chance to share their views with representatives with the healthcare group at a drop-in event at the Holiday Inn, in Cartwright Drive, at 11am on Tuesday.

It comes after Sovereign Healthcare – a trio of surgeries including Whiteley Surgery, the Jubilee Surgery in Titchfield, and the Highlands Practice – launched a raft of improvements after mounting criticism about accessing a GP.

Earlier this year, a Fareham health summit saw residents from across the borough blast the service, with some saying it was nigh-on impossible to secure an in-person doctor’s appointment.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the healthcare partnership, which looks after more than 40,000 patients, has undertaken a recruitment drive and has recently set up a new telephone hub to handle incoming calls, with ongoing recruitment into the reception team.

Dr Tom Bertram, said the event was ‘really a chance for our patients to be listened to’, and there will be an opportunity for patients to join focus groups to advise the surgeries.

The Jubilee Surgery GP: ‘This is an opportunity for patients to contribute to the future as well. We want to hear their ideas – and there are certainly ways that we would like them to get involved.’

The doctor said the healthcare group was focusing on recruiting staff to offer a broad range of expertise – from mental health specialists to pharmacists – but some GP positions have been unfilled for months.

Dr Bertram said: ‘So there is a shortage of GPs across the country. We are broadening the workforce – one of the things we’d like to get out of (the meeting) is to give our patients a much better idea about the range of expertise that we have in the practice.

‘We have had a couple of adverts out for seven months now with no real interest from GPs. We’ve looked at the locum GP workforce, which isn’t our preference.’