Security manager Ciaran O’Donnell, of Fareham, travelled to a five-star resort in Egypt. The family booked a seven-day getaway at the Pharaoh Azur Resort in Hurghada through tour operator Holiday Gems Limited between July 27 and August 3, 2023.

The 48-year-old was hospitalised after having severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea and lethargy. He said: “It’s safe to say my illness completely ruined the holiday for all of us.

"We’d saved up to take the kids away somewhere special and had really been looking forward to it.” Mr O’Donnell, who travelled with his partner Victoria, 45, and children Niall 16, and Hayden 14, starting having the symptoms on July 30.

Ciaran O’Donnell's dream family holiday to Egypt with his wife Victoria and children Niall and Hayden turned into a nightmare after he suffered a serious gastric illness.

He attended the hotel’s medical centre, with staff thinking he had an infection. Mr O’Donnell was then rushed to hospital and two blood tests were carried out. He was then put on five different IV drips, with the illness causing severe dehydration.

Mr O’Donnell was diagnosed with gastroenteritis and was released from hospital on August 2. “I felt really ill and didn’t think it was possible to get any worse, but by the time I arrived at hospital, somehow it did,” Mr O’Donnell said.

"The doctors were great but repeated blood tests and being hooked up to several drips really does make you fear the worst and it was a traumatic experience for all of us. Even on returning to the hotel, I was in no fit state to take part in anything.

Mr O’Donnell had to be rushed to hospital and be put on an IV drip five times. Picture: Mr O'Donnell alongside his children Niall and Hayden.

"I was so ill, that I also had to cancel the trip to the water park that we had really been looking forward to. It was hard to let them down and see their disappointment, but I was so ill, going was really out of the question.”

The 48-year-old said the family observed a number of concerning things at the resort. He added that some of the food was left uncovered and on occasion the same dishes were served again later at meal times.

Mr O’Donnell said he saw raw chicken – partially covered by cling film – being left unattended next to a grill in 35C temperatures. He added that staff were seen replacing swimming pool tiles “with strong smelling chemical adhesives” while it was in use by families and full of water.

"We know of at least one other family who were ill and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more,” Mr O’Donnell said. “I’m just glad it happened to me and not Victoria or the children.

Ciaran O’Donnell said he's looking for answers after his family holiday was "ruined".

"I was still feeling the effects on returning home and now want to find out how this happened. I think the least we deserve are some answers at the end of all this.”

International serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell, including Jatinder Paul, are investigating the case. Mr Paul said: “Falling ill abroad is many people’s worst nightmare and the fact Ciaran had to attend hospital and be treated with multiple IV’s is a particular concern.

It’s not what you expect when travelling to a five-star resort. Gastric illnesses can lead to serious long-term conditions and must never be downplayed.”