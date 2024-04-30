Fast food-loving care home resident reveals secret to long life is ‘lots of KFC’ as she turns 103

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eileen Veysey, who lives at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, shared her amusing life advice as she celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday 14th April.

When asked by team members how she wanted to mark the milestone occasion, Eileen expressed only one wish – to enjoy a delicious bucket of chicken from her favourite restaurant, KFC.

The day was full of surprises, with Eileen waking up to a decorated bedroom, a birthday cake specially prepared by the home’s head chef, and visits throughout the day from her family.

Pear Tree Court care home resident Eileen Veysey celebrates her 103rd birthday in style.

And as well as her KFC boneless banquet, Eileen received an exciting delivery from the fast-food giant, who, after hearing about its biggest fan, sent the centenarian a special birthday hamper filled with KFC treats, including a new chicken jumper and iconic bucket hat.

Eileen said: “I really enjoyed the whole day - seeing my family and enjoying a delicious KFC too. I absolutely love the gifts from KFC, it was a fantastic surprise, and I would like to thank them very much!”

A KFC spokesperson said:"Turning 103 calls for a special kind of celebration and we were honoured to be a part of Eileen’s birthday wish.”

Former shorthand secretary Eileen was born in Portsmouth in 1921, where she was married to sweetheart Morris at the age of 19.

Eileen Veysey celebrates her 103rd birthday with a bucket of fried chicken.

The couple have one daughter and now enjoy two grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren.

Since moving to Pear Tree Court two years ago, music lover Eileen spends her days listening to Angel Radio and enjoying audio books.

Along with fried chicken treats, Eileen cited a “very good marriage” as another crucial secret to her long and fulfilling life.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, added: “There’s no one who loves KFC more than Eileen and she really was delighted with her special birthday surprise.

“It was wonderful to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life – including eating lots of KFC and a happy marriage. It certainly made us all chuckle.

“Everything we do here at Pear Tree Court centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions and find new and exciting ways to enable residents to enjoy the things they love.”

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Pear Tree Court, please call Customer Relations Manager, John Mataruse, on 02392 986773 or email [email protected]