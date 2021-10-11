New analysis shows residents are facing a 'postcode lottery’ over seeing a doctor, with the worst-affected areas served by half the number of practitioners as the best.

In Portsmouth there are 2,559 patients per available GP – making it the fifth worst hit place in the country.

Portsmouth is one of the worst hit areas for GP numbers

On average there is one GP per 2,038 people in England but there are huge disparities compared to the best served areas including Liverpool, which has 1,614 patients per GP, and Oxfordshire, which has 1,688.

The Liberal Democrats, who commissioned the analysis, have called on the Government to train more GPs.

Lib Dem health spokeswoman, Munira Wilson MP, said: ‘These figures reveal a postcode lottery of care that is leaving people struggling to get GP appointments or waiting weeks to be seen.

‘But instead of fixing the GP shortage crisis, the Conservatives are making it worse by failing to train the new doctors we desperately need.’

She added: ‘Families rely on being able to see a GP when they or their children fall sick to get advice, access treatment and get well again. The government must invest more in our GP practices and train up more doctors, to ensure patients get the fair deal they deserve.’

The areas with the highest numbers of inhabitants per GP are Fylde and Wyre (2,833), Hull (2,761), Calderdale (2,606), Thurrock (2,592) and Portsmouth (2,559).

The lowest five are Liverpool (1,614), Oxfordshire (1,688), Wirral (1,720), West Suffolk (1,731) and East Staffordshire (1,745).

The figures are based on research by the House of Commons Library.

The stats do not include trainee GPs, and are based on the population in each area rather than the number of registered patients.

Recent analysis from the BMA shows there are over 1,800 fewer fully qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs now than there were in 2015.

Between June 2020 and July 2021, the number of GP partners fell by 918.

