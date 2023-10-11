Florence Court Care Home in Fareham has raised money for Portsmouth Alzheimer’s Society
Florence court care home, Fareham, participated in the Portsmouth Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk along Southsea.
Staff, residents and relatives raised money for the charity.
Residents from Florence Court’s dementia community took part in both the 1.5km and 6km walk.
This was special for resident Sylvia who used to love long walks when she lived at home and she said she “is determined to beat her dementia”.
Jess Duery, Activities Coordinator at Florence Court Care Home, said: “Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun for us all and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”
Florence Court raised a grand total of £255 for the Alzheimer’s society.