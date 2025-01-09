Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flu hospital admissions almost doubled in Portsmouth in the first week of the year.

Data from NHS England shows that Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, who run Queen Alexandra Hospital, had an increase of 30 flu patients in the space of a week. In the week ending December 29, 2024, there were 29 patients with flu, however, a week later on January 5, 2025, there were 59.

With QA seeing more cases of flu and other respiratory diseases, they have released the below advice to stop the spread of infection:

Get vaccinated

Reduce contact with others

Wash hands regularly with soap and water

PHU has also provided the following advice if you think you have flu or COVID:

Stay home until you feel better to help prevent spreading illness

Rest

Take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and pains

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated

Keep warm

Further information can be found on the PHU website.