Flu hospital admission almost doubled in Portsmouth in the first week of 2025 compared to the last week of 2024
Data from NHS England shows that Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, who run Queen Alexandra Hospital, had an increase of 30 flu patients in the space of a week. In the week ending December 29, 2024, there were 29 patients with flu, however, a week later on January 5, 2025, there were 59.
The increase in demand comes as the trust appeals for help from the public as it confirms QA hospital is “very, very busy” with services “stretched”.
Hospitals in Basingstoke and Winchester announced critical incidents this week due to demand, joining a host of hospitals across the country to take that step.
With QA seeing more cases of flu and other respiratory diseases, they have released the below advice to stop the spread of infection:
- Get vaccinated
- Reduce contact with others
- Wash hands regularly with soap and water
PHU has also provided the following advice if you think you have flu or COVID:
- Stay home until you feel better to help prevent spreading illness
- Rest
- Take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and pains
- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated
- Keep warm
Further information can be found on the PHU website.
